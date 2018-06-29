New recycling bin stickers rolling out in Ipswich

A NEW sticker will soon arrive in Ipswich homes, reminding residents not to put glass in the recycling bin in an effort to keep reducing contamination rates.

Ipswich City Council is finalising the rollout of 78,000 stickers for the tops of yellow bins.

The council says the new long-life sticker was designed in-house but ratepayers will be slugged $59,969 for printing costs.

That's about 77 cents per sticker.

It comes after the council sensationally declared it would send all recycling to landfill in April, before securing a new contractor 48-hours later and re-instating recycling services - with some changes.

Under the council's new contract with Visy Recycling, glass is no longer allowed in the recycling bin to help reduce contamination rates.

When glass smashes, it can contaminate the entire load of recycling waste which is then sent to landfill.

Leading up to April, contamination rates across the city were reportedly higher than 50%.

According to the council, that figure has now dropped to an average citywide rate of 24.58%, although the target is 15% or less.

A council spokesperson said the sticker would "serve as a constant reminder for residents to do the right thing and to help reduce contamination rates."

Stickers, measuring 250mm by 200mm, will start to appear on bins within the next three weeks.

While residents can no longer recycle glass, a container scheme will be introduced to Queensland later this year where glass can be exchanged for cash.

The QT understands glass waste drop off points will be set up around the city.