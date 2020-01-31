Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New police recruits on duty in Ipswich

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
31st Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS week 71 officers were sworn into the Queensland Police Service with four graduates set to serve in Ipswich.

The four graduates will be spread across Goodna, Yamanto and Ipswich Station.

Police graduates endured six months of intense training to prepare them for their new roles as general duties officers throughout the state.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the 71 officers who recently graduated were very different from the fresh-faced recruits who entered in the academy six-months ago.

"Each of the FYCs have changed as a result of their training, their environment and the leadership demonstrated by staff here at the Academy," Commissioner Carroll said.

The graduates range from 19 to 45 years of age and come from a diverse range of careers and cultural backgrounds.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan congratulated the new police officers and wished them well in their first year as sworn officers.

"Each has a very important role being responsible for the safety and security of the people of Queensland," Mr Ryan said.

"I wish you the best of luck in your policing career and am confident that you will do your part in upholding the high standard of service."

goodna ipswich ipswich police new recruits queensland police yamanto
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love found on factory floor of 100-year-old business

        premium_icon Love found on factory floor of 100-year-old business

        News When Tony Robinson heard the news that his long-term employer Alvey Reels was closing down, he admitted he was an ‘emotional wreck’.

        ‘Somebody will be killed there’: Drivers blast danger road

        premium_icon ‘Somebody will be killed there’: Drivers blast danger road

        News BUCKLE up if you’re heading down this road - despite continuous speed limit drops...

        Lockyer’s ‘lucky find’ to debut on Hollywood screens

        premium_icon Lockyer’s ‘lucky find’ to debut on Hollywood screens

        News A FILM director has described a piece of the Lockyer’s history as a “lucky find”.