New record set in Springfield charity home auction

The auctioneer does his thing at the Plantation Homes House For Life Charity auction held in Springfield Lakes on Saturday.

IT WAS a win-win for all involved at a charity auction at Springfield Lakes over the weekend, with one family scoring their dream home while also setting a new record for the highest-ever bid for the charity.

The Mater Foundation House for Life Plantation Homes charity auction was held on Saturday morning and saw the Springfield Lakes home sell for $692,500.

The house was the seventh property sold in 11 years and which will see all proceeds go towards neo-natal critical care for around 2000 babies each year.

Springfield Lakes resident and proud new owner Rahul Mathur was present with his son, Sahil and said the new property was an investment his whole family could enjoy.

"We live in the area and have a smaller Plantation Homes house and saw that this was also built by Plantation Homes so that was important to us, plus the money is going towards a good cause," Mr Mathur said.

"We've had our eye on this house for a while and one of the main reasons we liked this house was because if we had to build from scratch I would have had to pay a lot more, so I don't have to do anything here, it's all ready to go.

"This is going to be our new family home."

Rahul Mathur and son Sahil were the highest bidders of the Plantation Homes House For Life Charity auction held in Springfield Lakes on Saturday. Rob Williams

Mater Foundation fundraising executive director Lesley Raye said she was thrilled with the result and hoped the new property would be the beginning of a wonderful chapter for the owners.

"We were hoping for around $675,000 so the price it sold for is just absolutely sensational, we could not have hoped for a better outcome," Ms Raye said.

"That amount means that we will now reach over $3 million dollars that Plantation Homes has contributed towards the Mater Mother's hospital and we're just so grateful that they have done this again for us this year.

There was a large turnout at the Plantation Homes House For Life Charity auction held in Springfield Lakes on Saturday. Rob Williams

"This house is particularly beautiful and in a great location and we wish the new owners a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness in this beautiful home.

The 2017 Springfield Lakes Mater Foundation House for Life Plantation Homes property was the third house to be sold for the charity in Springfield.