New real estate opens doors in booming Lockyer hub

The Lockyer’s newest and most sought after realtor has taken the plunge, moving from a home-based office to a new shop at Plainland’s plaza.

Tammy Nieling, who has operated 83 Property from her Lockyer Valley home since 2019, said the expansion at Plainland provided the opportunity for her to expand her business.

Ms Nieling has taken on the former Killing Time with Coffee and Sophia College shopfront in the Woolworths complex.

“With the growth of the community and the exciting infrastructure, it was good timing to get an office,” she said.

Ms Nieling, who for the past two years has been the sole agent, has taken on a second realtor and a junior administrator for her new office.

The Plainland real estate solely focuses on sales, particularly in Kensington Grove, Hatton Vale, Plainland, Regency Downs and Brightview.

83 Property Plainland real estate principal Tammy Nieling. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

And according to realestate.com.au, Ms Nieling is the leading seller in Hatton Vale, Kensington Grove and Brightview.

Originally from Logan, Ms Nieling moved to the Lockyer Valley six years ago after her mum passed away.

She follows in the footsteps of her mum Fay, who also was a realtor.

Ms Nieling started working for her mum as a junior administrator and progressed to property management and “anything to do with real estate”.

She had a break from real estate and worked as a computer programmer and web designer before moving back to her trade.

“For me, it’s about the people I meet and helping them on their journey,” Ms Nieling said.

“Being part of the journey is really special because it’s a big time in people’s lives to buy or sell a house – they leave memories behind or want to make new memories.”

😍 Love the new look 🥳Official Opening Date 8th February 2021 . #openingsoon #plainlandplaza #83propertyplainland #realestate #lockyervalley #luvyalockyer Sign Attack Signs Posted by Tammy Nieling - 83 Property Plainland on Sunday, January 31, 2021

In the past 12 months, Ms Nieling has sold 41 properties, primarily in the Lockyer Valley.

Ms Nieling said having a “core coverage area” meant she was more knowledgeable about the area.

“It’s a benefit to sellers,” she said.

When asked about the business name, Ms Nieling said it was a personal touch in honour of her mum.

“Our family home had an address of 38, and the house we found (in the Lockyer) had an 83,” she said.

“It was the not that ‘this is right for you’.

“I know it’s a little bit different … it’s a talking point too. Everyone asks where it came from and I love to talk about it because of that personal connection.”

83 Property is set to open at Plainland Crossing on Monday, February 8.

If you are interested in buying or selling property, you can contact Tammy Nieling on 0404 072 676 or visit 83 Property website here.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you‘re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven‘t already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you‘ve set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites listed above.