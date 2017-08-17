New raids and fresh accusations against Pisasale

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is cleared of criminal charges by the Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

PRESSURE is mounting on Paul Pisasale, with reports the corruption watchdog has conducted further raids related to the former Ipswich mayor.

Raids took place at Ipswich City Council today related to allegations surrounding Pisasale's dealings with a developer, Seven News said.

Pisasale has already been charged with unrelated offences including extortion, which he plans to defend.

In June he stood down from politics citing health concerns, but it emerged he had been stopped at Melbourne airport with $50,000 in cash.

The Crime and Corruption Commission has since been investigating a series of matters related to the former mayor.