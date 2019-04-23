Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll has been named Queensland Police Commissioner.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll has been named Queensland Police Commissioner. Picture: Supplied
New police commissioner announced

by Sarah Vogler
23rd Apr 2019 1:04 PM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Rescue Service Commissioner Katarina Carroll is the state's new police commissioner - the first woman to ever be appointed to the role.

Ms Carroll will take over from outgoing Commissioner Ian Stewart who finishes up in July.

Ms Carroll was the favourite out of six candidates vying for the role, alongside current deputy commissioner Bob Gee.

WHO IS KATARINA CARROLL?

While she comes straight from the QFES, Ms Carroll is no stranger to the police department with three decades as a police officer, including 15 as a detective, under her belt.

Before QFES Commissioner, she served as assistant commissioner of police where she had headed the state's G20 policing operation that successfully protected US president Barack Obama and British prime minister David Cameron in Brisbane.

She is a former licensing branch, drug squad, criminal investigation branch, internal investigation and joint organised crime taskforce officer.

