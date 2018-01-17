Menu
Rural

New queens vie for rodeo crown

RIDING HIGH: 2017 Rodeo Queen Emma Deicke during her reign. Miss Rodeo Australia will be crowned next week.
SIX rodeo queens from around Australia will be in Warwick this week for the crowning of Miss Rodeo Australia 2018.

The rodeo queens are Kate Taylor (Cloncurry), Nikea Coulson (Kooralbyn), Ashleigh Grant (Warwick), Nicole Evans (Millmerran), Dakota Michaelis (Peterborough) and Tammie Conroy (Taroom).

The horsemanship judging will be at the Warwick Showgrounds on the morning of Saturday, January 20, with the presentation and crowning of Miss Rodeo Australia at 6pm.

A busy weekend for the rodeo queens will finish with a celebratory brunch at Gordon Country, Goomburra, on Sunday morning.

Reigning Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke said her favourite moment in 2017 was when she rode into the arena at the Wagga Wagga Rodeo in her new role and was introduced as Miss Rodeo Australia 2017.

She fondly remembers riding out in front of a capacity crowd at the Cheyenne Frontier Days in America and speaking to the crowd.

"It was incredible to carry the large Australian flag used at the Mt Isa Rodeo into the arena and ride beside 2014 world champion barrel racer Fallon Taylor and Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullen in the arena at the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals,” Deicke said.

Bowen River in North Queensland is her local APRA rodeo but she is originally from nearby Proserpine.

"My family has owned our cattle and cane farm since 1904,” she said.

For more information call the APRA office on 07 4661 8183.

