New QT reporter’s mission to explore our growing city

Kaitlyn Smith on the job in Rockhampton. She has now taken up a post in Ipswich.

IPSWICH is a growing city, and that’s putting it mildly.

Over the next decade or so, our population is set to double, and it is on our southern and eastern extremities where all the action will be happening, as far as new housing is concerned.

Like it or loathe it, all that new development is going ahead, and that means tonnes of new Ipswich residents are preparing to set themselves up in our neck of the woods.

Kaitlyn Smith has joined the Queensland Times reporting team.

So who are all these new Ipswich residents? Where are they coming from? Where are they working? What do they see in Ipswich? Do they even realise Ipswich is here?

When a job vacancy recently came up at the QT, it was with these questions in mind that we recruited for a new reporter.

The search took a couple of months, and in the end, it was Kaitlyn Smith, the up and coming reporter from Rocky, who found us.

Kaitlyn, 29, has recently relocated to Ipswich with the brief of reporting on all things population growth in our booming southeastern corridor, in the area spanning from Deebing Heights to Springfield and everywhere in between.

With some excellent results from her brief stint at the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin, Kaitlyn adds additional strength and knowledge to the Queensland Times reporting team, which also consists of myself as editor, Lachlan McIvor, sports editor David Lems, Ross Irby, and Ebony Graveur.

She brings a tonne of enthusiasm in addition to her reporting skills, and has hit the ground running in her first two weeks in Ipswich.

“A lot of my loved ones are based in South East Queensland so that was certainly a big factor in relocating here,” Kaitlyn said.

“The chance to discover an area I was yet to really experience, plus work alongside a new bunch of fantastic journos, really sealed the deal for me.

“It has been a pretty seamless transition from Rockhampton to Ipswich so far.

“Each person I’ve met around town has been completely generous with both their time and local knowledge.”

Kaitlyn is a bit of a foodie and is keen to check out the town’s best eateries.

“I’ll probably have to balance that out with a venture around some local hiking trails though,” she said.

“I’m excited to be here. I hope to keep punching out stories that really mean something to the community.”

Anyone with any ideas for a story can reach Kaitlyn Smith at Kaitlyn.smith@news.com.au.