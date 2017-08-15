New punishments in place ahead of Drug Court roll-out

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

CHANGES to the way drug offenders are dealt with in court have been put in place ahead of the re-established Ipswich Drug Court services later this year.

The legislation changes are focused at rehabilitating drug and alcohol offenders and allow courts to give low-risk criminals special treatment orders.

Close to $23 million was put aside in this year's state budget to be spent over four years to re-establish the specialist court.

It comes as drug crimes in Ipswich rose 46.4% from June to July, with 391 offences committed last month.

In the last three months, 35 drug crimes were committed in the Ipswich CBD.

Ipswich drug crime rates three months to August 8. QPS

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath introduced legislation that outlines how the re-established Drug Court would work in Queensland.

The changes were announced close to three years after the State Government promised the specialist court's return.

"(The) introduction of the Penalties and Sentences (Drug and Alcohol Treatment Orders) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2017 outlines the legislative framework for the Drug Court and ensures the criminal justice system is properly equipped to respond to and directly address drug and alcohol use that contributes to offending behaviour," Mrs D'Ath said.

"The Bill inserts a new sentencing option that allows a court to place a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order on those whose offending is directly linked to their severe drug or alcohol use, which will help put them back on the right path in life, away from re-offending in the long term.

"These orders will facilitate the rehabilitation of offenders by providing a treatment regime that is supervised by the court.

"A range of conditions can be imposed on an order, such as submitting to medical and psychological treatment, alcohol or drug testing, wearing a device that detects alcohol or other drug use and reporting to authorities."

The legislation outlines a court can make a treatment order if it is satisfied the offender would not pose an unacceptable risk to the safety and welfare of the community.

The new Drug Court will be based in Brisbane, with referral and support services in Brisbane, Ipswich, Southport and Cairns.

"The new Drug Court will provide an intensive and targeted response to adult offenders with a drug or alcohol dependency directly associated with their offending behaviour," Mrs D'Ath said.

"It is hoped the Drug Court will be operational by the end of this year, with the roll-out of other referral and support services to also commence in the second half of this year."

Ipswich drug crime rates 2017

January: 344

February: 349

March: 403

April: 195

May: 351

June: 267

July: 391