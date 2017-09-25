New projects in place to limit Ipswich jobs crisis

POTENTIAL new job-creation projects in Ipswich could be the key to bringing the city out of an employment crisis in the wake of mass job losses.

The Palaszczuk Government's Working Queensland Cabinet Committee will be held in Ipswich today with opportunities to generate new local employment on the table in the wake of recent industry job losses.

Hundreds of people will be looking for a job from Thursday when the last animals are slaughtered at Churchill Abattoir and the first phase of the factory closes.

Up to 500 people will be without a job from next year when the plant stops operations and another 400 when Steggles at Wulkuraka closes.

Acting Premier and Treasurer Curtis Pitt - who will chair the meeting - said the Cabinet Committee would be examining upcoming projects in the area that could potentially create jobs for workers displaced as a result of the closures.

"Today we will be taking a look at potential new projects for job-creation in the area as well as assessing whether workers may require additional skills for alternative forms of employment," Mr Pitt said.

"The Queensland Government is committed to doing everything we can to help connect people with job opportunities in the region.

"We will be listening to locals and hearing their ideas for new job opportunities as well as examining how the government's range of job-creation programs can assist."

Four jobs available in Ipswich right now

Taxi driver - Ipswich

Full time and part time positions are available with no experience necessary.

Weekend and weekday courses are starting now. To book call 3281 2997.

HC driver - Ipswich

A HC truck driver is required for the Ipswich area with five years minimum experience needed along with three references.

Applicants must be able to work unsupervised.

Phone Travis on 0435 851 202.

HR and quad dog tipper drivers - Oxley

Professional and reliable heavy rigid tipper and quad dog operators are needed for immediate start based at Oxley.

Applicants must have Road Ranger experience and a white/blue card for a casual position.

Email naomi@bigtruckworkshop.com.au or call 0417772736.

Qualified carpenter - Lowood

A qualified carpenter is required for renovation work in a full time, ongoing role.

Phone 0418 720 842 or 0429 720 840