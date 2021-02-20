New project for Goodna cop who was ‘left to die’

Constable Pete McAulay from Goodna Police Station is creating a garden outside the station.

Constable Pete McAulay from Goodna Police Station is creating a garden outside the station.

AN IPSWICH police officer who nearly lost his life when teenage thugs ran him down in a stolen car has started working on a new project set to add some colour to his workplace.

Nearly a year after returning to work, Goodna Police’s Senior Constable Pete McAulay is creating a community garden outside the police station.

The garden, which comprises three large planters, will feature flowers, herbs and vegies.

A Goodna Police spokesman said the idea for a community garden came about two or three months ago.

READ MORE: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Run down cop’s emotional message

READ MORE: Cop left for dead now stable but needs intensive treatment

“We had an empty space that we wanted to fill and just thought it would be a nice visual thing and nice to have some fresh flowers and fresh herbs,” the spokesman said.

“Pete’s a handy sort of a person and it’s something he can work away on a couple of hours a day.”

READ MORE: OUTRAGE: Police Union slams sentence in Peter McAulay case

READ MORE: Teen sentenced after running down police officer



In September 2018, Snr Const. McAulay was laying stingers on Brisbane Rd at Booval to stop a stolen vehicle when the car struck him, dragging him for several metres.

He suffered broken bones, fractures, critical head injuries and was put in an induced coma.

His injuries left him fighting for his life in hospital for two months.

Constable Peter McAulay leaves Ipswich Courthouse.

Two teenagers were charged with the crime, including the 16-year-old male and his 15-year-old passenger.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named, was charged with attempted murder but the charge was dropped.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.