New program to increase racing opportunities

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

IT'S a positive move by Racing Queensland to program "winnable" races for horses at the dawn of their career .

This is an attempt to remove the anomaly which repeatedly saw winners of one race thrown in with winners of 21 races and at the same time, fare worse in the barrier draw.

Following industry consultation, Racing Queensland have introduced a new program of races effective from March 1. The aim is to increase opportunities for young and less experienced horses.

The races are programmed across most Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday race meetings.

Created to provide a pathway for horses outside of the Ratings Handicapping system for young and less experienced horses these races are programmed as follows:

For horses with 0 wins as a 3YO or older;

For horses with up to on win as a 3YO or older;

For horses with up to two wins as a 3YO or older;

For horses with up to 3 wins as a 3YO or older.

Following industry consultation and analysis it was identified that opportunities for the young and less experienced horse should be enhanced to maximise the earning potential of horses earlier in their career. As such these races will carry more prizemoney than the other standard races on each program funded by the redistribution of funds from some of the races held for the lower rated horses which have been identified as receiving much higher opportunities to earn under the Ratings system.

These limited win races will be monitored over the coming months to determine their effectiveness, competitiveness and to analyse the level of support from industry members.

Memorial to deeds of McNeil

THE trotting gait in Queensland continues to go from strength to strength. However, the square gaiter may not even be in existence in Queensland were it not for the foresight and generosity of one man - Jim McNeil.

The deeds of McNeil, who put a financial floor under the genesis of the diagonal gaited horses in 1997 to the tune of $100,000 plus, are remembered annually with the Group 3 Jim McNeil Memorial Trotting Championship.

The plane load of moderate New Zealand trotters, selected by Graham Bowyer, which J McN handed around to interested trainers like beers at a family barbecue, were the catalyst that got trotting off the ground in the Sunshine State.

The latest edition of that series concluded on Saturday night with the victory of Unknown Son.

Trained by Graham Dwyer of North McLean and driven to victory by Pete McMullen, Dwyer became the 10th trainer to win the McNeil Final at its 11th running.

Doug Lee is the only trainer to win the race twice, while Gary Whitaker is the only driver to have claimed success in the final on two occasions.

Following two rounds of heats, Unknown Son entered the final with a win and a second placing. He had the support of the punters, sent to the post as the $3.60 favourite.

The other 13 runners were left chasing all the way, as Unknown Son and McMullen controlled the tempo to score.

Holding a two-and-a-half-metre winning margin over the Grant Dixon trained and driven Aladdin Sane, there was a further 12-metres back to third placed Van Sank for Adam Sanderson for trainer Shannon Price.

It has been a whirlwind ride to this point with the four-year-old Unknown Son taking his record to four wins from just nine starts with his McNeil success.

The victory was a breakthrough moment for Dwyer and his family that run Kingslodge, landing their first Group victory.

Removing temptation for drug cheats

FROM this item, from Harnesslink, it appears that the penny has dropped in relation to realistic deterrents in sentencing racing drug cheats in the United States.

The following is an example of removing temptation at the source.

While Scott Robinson's crimes were mainly those of a "conman", it is obvious that a ready market was there.

Integrity Bodies should note this chain of events and redouble their efforts to provide drug free racing. Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that harness racing's Scott Robinson was sentenced Tuesday (March 9) to 18 months in prison in connection with his years-long sale and distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs, including performance-enhancing drugs marketed to racehorse trainers and others in the racehorse industry.

Robinson pleaded guilty to a one-count Information on September 16, 2020, before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, who also imposed Tuesday's sentence.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: "Scott Robinson created and profited from a system designed to exploit racehorses in the pursuit of speed and prize money, risking their safety and wellbeing. Robinson sold unsanitary, misbranded, and adulterated drugs, and misled and deceived regulators and law enforcement in the process."

The prison term was accompanied by $3.8 million fine.

Honour board

IN the land of definitive results we check the driving scores and come up with Matt Elkins, guiding five winners home for the week. Close up was Taleah McMullen and Pete McMullen on four apiece.

Top trainer was Darrell Graham with three successful runners.

Closing in were Matt Elkins, John McMullen and Mark Rees with two each.

Most pleasing was Tildalyn for Steve Coombs, first blood since moving to Purga. Ipswich factor: 27/47.

Albion Park, March 5: Scotch En Ice (Matt Elkins for Vic Frost); Islas Joy (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham); Big Gem Montana (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham).

Albion Park, March 6: Miss Ruby Sunshine (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Larry Lincoln (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Unknown Son (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Cool And Calculating (Kylie Rasmussen for Craig McKinnis); Montana Chief (Darrell Graham); Kensington Bill (Matt Elkins); Red Castleton (Taleah McMullen for Trent Lethaby); Gosling In Flight (Taleah McMullen).

Albion Park, March 9: Big Wheels (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Jingles Bromac (Pete McMullen for Matt Elkins); Square Dealer (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Sir Julian (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer).

Redcliffe March 10: Sabreur (Zac Chappenden for Kelli Dawson); Getaloadathisgirl (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Feel The thrill (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Tildalyn (Angus Garrard for Steve Coombs); Brilliant Art (Ben Battle).. Milwaukee Sunrise (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges); My China Doll (Nathan Dawson for Dale Belford).

Redcliffe, March 11: Docta Feelgood (Matt Elkins for Vic Frost); Kay Nora Shannon (Nathan Dawson for Mark Rees); Apache Whitesox (Matt Elkins for Vic Frost); Ale Ale Kai (Dannielle Veivers for Mark Rees); Makenmefeelgood (Dannielle McMullen for Ryan Veivers).

Handy tips

Selections for Albion Park on Friday night.

R1: Box trifecta 1-2-8: Jonah Jones (G Dixon)-Shortys Mate (Z Chappenden)-Speedy Dominic (L Mazelmann).

R2: Box trifecta 1-3-5: Shannons The Man (B Elder)-Our Madiba (N Dawson)-Kensington Bill (M Elkins).

R3: Box trifecta. 2-6-8: Ideal World (N McMullen)-Major Camm (K Rasmussen)-Chevrons Reward (S Graham).

R4: Box trifecta 1-6-9: Power Surge (G Dixon)-Royal Aurora (B Barnes)-Tuapeka Light (K Rasmussen).

R5: Quinella 1-6: Kotare Elite (L Bahr) and Square Dealer (T McMullen).

R6: Box trifecta 1-3-4: Toanui Spirit (T Dawson)-Adreniline Rush ( N Dawson)-Suki Dayo (K Rasmussen).

R7: Box trifecta 1-6-7: Sir Julian (P McMullen)-Lilac Flash (K Rasmussen)-Clintal Do (A Sanderson).

R8: Box trifecta 2-5-6: Captain Cosmonaut (T Dawson)-Gang Buster (B Barnes)-Slingshot (N McMullen).

R9: Box trifecta 2-5-8: Ashark (B Elder)-Boomchuckalucka (P McMullen)-Twentyeightblack (N McMullen).

R 10: Box trifecta in four 5-6-8-9: Skyline (G Dixon)-Greg The Great (P McMullen)-Northern Muscle (C Sneddon)-Majestic Simon (C Turpin).