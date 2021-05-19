Menu
Division 3 councillors Marnie Doyle and Andrew Fechner.
Council News

New program to help residents voice council concerns

kaitlyn smith
19th May 2021 4:00 PM
RESIDENTS across Ipswich will soon be given the opportunity to voice their concerns or frustrations in person to a couple of the city’s elected representatives.

Division 3 councillors Marnie Doyle and Andrew Fechner are set to appear at local businesses across the region in coming months.

The pair will visit multiple sites over a five-week period, including Booval Fair and Ipswich Central Library, as part of council’s ‘Community Matters’ program.

Visits to Coles Silkstone, Leichhardt One Mile Community Centre, Riverview Community Centre and Redbank Plaza have also been scheduled.

The program will start on June 14, winding up little more than a month later on July 19.

Division 3 councillors Marnie Doyle and Andrew Fechner will appear at Booval Fair as part of Ipswich City Council’s ‘Community Matters’ program.
Cr Doyle said the latest initiative provided further opportunity for residents to address possible issues with local representatives.

“As councillors, each week we speak with residents and ratepayers at their homes and businesses, at community events and at council,” Cr Doyle said.

“Community Matters events at local shopping and community centres are an extra way to catch-up with your councillors about the local and council issues that are important to you.”

READ MORE: Investigation into old councillor allegations hits wall

Cr Fechner said he was eager to receive feedback about any community concerns.

Possible issues could involve kerb and channelling of residential streets, the maintenance of green areas or even tip fees.

“I look forward to chatting with community members across division 3, to listen to their concerns and to assist where possible,” Cr Fechner said.

Councillor Marnie Doyle says the program will be productive in addressing community issues. Picture: Cordell Richardson
“I encourage you to pop the Community Matters dates into your diary and to say hello if you see us at your local shopping or community centre.”

He said councillors were also regularly available for contact.

“Outside these times please don’t hesitate to contact us by phone or email about any other local government issue,” Cr Fechner said.

“We are always out and about in the community and happy to meet.”

For more information on the program, visit here.

Speak with Cr Doyle and Cr Fechner at the following locations:

  • Booval Fair: Monday 14 June, 10am to 12pm
  • Coles Silkstone: Monday 14 June, 1pm to 3pm
  • Leichhardt One Mile Community Centre: Thursday 17 June, 10am to 11.30am
  • Ipswich Central Library: Thursday 17 June, 1pm to 2.30pm
  • Riverview Community Centre: Monday 19 July, 10.30am to 12pm
  • Redbank Plaza: Monday 19 July, 1pm to 3pm

 

