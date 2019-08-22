New professor joins USQ executive leadership team

The University of Southern Queensland has appointed Professor John Bell as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation.

The University of Southern Queensland has appointed Professor John Bell as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation. USQ Photography,Davd Martinelli

THE University of Southern Queensland has appointed Professor John Bell as Deputy Vice-Chancellor of research and innovation.

He has joined the USQ executive leadership team to head the research and innovation division, overseeing three research institutes including the Institute for Advanced Engineering and Space Sciences, Institute for Life Sciences and the Environment and Institute for Resilient Regions.

He will be based at USQ Springfield, and the university hopes he will lead it to achieve more 'world-changing' results.

"I'm focused on growth, building on our strengths and exploring new fields of research," Professor Bell said.

"More astronomical discoveries, more agricultural engineering innovations, more hypersonic breakthroughs, and breaking ground in emerging fields of excellence for us."

Professor Bell made the move from QUT, where he was Head of the School of Chemistry, Physics and Mechanical Engineering.

He has held a range of senior positions at QUT including Assistant Dean (Research) in the Faculty of Built Environment and Engineering from 2001-2011, and Director of the Centre for Built Environment and Engineering Research from 2003-2004.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie welcomed Professor Bell at an official function in Toowoomba.

"Professor Bell brings a wealth of experience and impressive track record in the development of research capacity," Professor Mackenzie said.

"This includes his significant research development at QUT where he attracted numerous Australian Research Council fellowships, boosted external income, and increased research quality high-level publications."

More than 30 keys areas of USQ Research received an above-world standard or higher ranking from Australia's Research Council's 'Excellence in Research for Australia' announced earlier this year.

Professor Mackenzie said Professor Bell's position was a critical leadership role as USQ strived to deliver high impact research outcomes.

"USQ works alongside its industry partners to develop solutions that can be applied directly to industry and the community, aligning with regional and global agendas," she said.