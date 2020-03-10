New $600m prison plans in the works

Work is set to start on a $600 million expansion to the Southern Queensland Correction Centre, at Gatton.

A $618.8 million expansion to the Southern Queensland Correction Centre is a step closer to breaking ground after the Qld Government appointed Guymer Bailey Architects to design a new wing at the prison.

When complete, the expansion will add 1004 high-security cells to the centre.

This will more than triple the prison capacity which currently houses 300 inmates.

The centre opened in 2011 and was initially run by Serco, a private security company.

It was later returned to government control.

Qld Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan said the expansion improved safety across the state.

"It will mean safer, less crowded, more effective prisons statewide, which will help reduce recidivism and keep communities safer," he said.

"Importantly, this milestone brings us closer to putting boots on the ground to build this facility.

"The project is expected to create more than 400 construction jobs over the three-year build and eventually deliver more than 500 permanent jobs as well as ongoing opportunities for local businesses to supply goods and services; this is great news for the Lockyer Valley."

The project will be the first new prison in Qld since 2012.

"It is about supporting Queensland regional businesses today and growing our economy for the future," Mr Ryan said.

"Importantly, it's about delivering regional infrastructure and services for our state."

The government expects the job to be done by 2023.