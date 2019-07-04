New principals, when enrolments will open at two new schools

BUILD: An artist's impression of the Ripley Valley High School which is due to open in 2020.

THE foundation principals to head Ipswich's two newest schools have been announced ahead of the first step towards enrolments next week.

Work is progressing at the $120 million Ripley Valley education precinct, which will include a primary and high school.

Education Minister Grace Grace has announced who will take the reins at the schools opening in 2020.

Naomi Meerwald has been chosen as the principal for the primary school and Brendan Krueger has been selected for the high school.

"I'd like to extend a big congratulations to Brendan and Naomi on being selected for the unique role of leading a new school from the ground,” Ms Grace said.

"They both have years' worth of experience under their belts, so I have every faith they will do a fantastic job.”

Ms Meerwald has worked as a principal for the past nine years across the metropolitan region, recently acting as principal at Woodlinks State School in Collingwood Park.

She was also the former principal of Ipswich East State School.

Mr Krueger is the principal of Longreach State High School.

Before that, he was a deputy principal at Hervey Bay State High School and Bundaberg State High School as well a casual lecturer with Central Queensland University.

Both principals will start work on July 15.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller said the schools were on track to open in about 200 days.

"Stage one of the primary school will feature an admin building, multi-purpose hall, oval, canteen and resource centre; stage one of the secondary will feature a business, fashion and design graphics centre, hospitality centre, sports courts, admin building and a robotics centre,” Ms Miller said.

"Students in prep to year 6 will be welcome at the primary school on day one of the 2020 school year, with year 7 and 8 students welcomed at the high school.”

Ms Meerwald said she was happy to again work in a familiar part of Queensland.

"My dad worked at Swanbank and I grew up running around the fields near there,” she said.

"I've always wanted the challenge of opening a new school, and I'm looking forward to meeting local families and growing the school community to foster a sense of belonging and pride.”

Mr Krueger said relocating from western Queensland to Ipswich was a big move but one he was excited about.

"I want every student at Ripley Valley's new secondary school to share a sense of belonging and pride in the school and obtain a quality education and clear pathway for their future life.

Expressions of interest for enrolments open on Monday July, 15.

Parents can register their interest in enrolling by contacting the regional office at metroexecservices@qed.qld.gov.au.