Springfield West State Primary School under construction at Spring Mountain. SOURCE: Greater Springfield, Facebook
News

New Ipswich school taking shape

by Emma Schafer
1st Jun 2018 12:20 PM
A NEW primary school for Greater Springfield families is taking shape in the region's newest suburb.

Springfield West State Primary School is under construction at Spring Mountain, within the Springfield Rise estate.

The school is expected to open for Term 1 next year.

The Department of Education and Training earmarked a 6.5ha site in the Lendlease-built estate to accommodate Prep to Year 6 students.

Earliest reports indicated it would include administration facilities, a special education unit, sports oval, car parking and other infrastructure.

In February 2017, the department forecast it would have up to 905 students by 2026, reducing to a long-term "stable" number of just under 800 students.

The Department is yet to confirm if a principal has been hired or when enrolments would open.

Greaters Springfield is currently serviced by five public primary schools and most are at least 70 per cent full.

There are three public and four private high schools.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College was built in 2017 and currently only caters to Years 7 and 8. It will continue to grow a year level at a time until its first cohort of Year 12s graduate in 2022.

FAST FACTS:

■ Springfield West was one of 10 areas that were identified as where schools were needed most under the Queensland Schools Public Private Partnership Project

■ Pallara, Bellbird Park and Redbank Plains were also identified.

■ According to 2011 Census data, the median age of people in Springfield Lakes was 28 years and children aged 0-14 make up 28.7 per cent of the population

■ 52.4 per cent of families in Springfield Lakes were couples with children

