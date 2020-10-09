New Pride coach on mission to rebuild women’s team

WESTERN Pride FC has secured the services of highly regarded coach Trent Gregson to guide next year's National Premier Leagues women's team.

Gregson, 31, is the current head coach of Brisbane Woman's Premier League outfit Coomera Colts as well as the Queensland Police Force Women's side.

Gregson was excited about the opportunity to join Western Pride and eager to help the club rebuild their women's program.

"My passion for women's football is second to none and I have a major interest in fighting for equality,'' Gregson said.

"We are at a crucial moment in the sport so I will always do what I can to support the ladies in this endeavour.

"My strength is creating strong and positive cultures within clubs that filters from our senior teams to our junior teams and staff.''

Trent Gregson

Gregson said people were quick to learn that his squad was like his family in football "so football is an integral part of my life''.

"Instilling a 'squad-first' mentality into players ensures we are all working together to build something great, not just individual greatness,'' the new Pride head coach said.

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle was delighted with the signing of Gregson.

"Trent's experience speaks for itself,'' Boyle said.

"He has achieved great things with Southport and he's doing very well with Coomera.

"We are entering an exciting new era for women's football in Australia with a home World Cup fast approaching and as a club we want to be the stepping stone for many future Matildas.''

Boyle believed Gregson was the right person to rebuild the club's senior program after issues this season forced Pride to withdraw its women's senior side.

"I cannot wait for him to get started a little later this year,'' Boyle said.

Gregson will begin at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex later this year once his commitments with Coomera have concluded.

Meanwhile, the Western Pride senior men are preparing for their latest Football Queensland Premier League match against Southside Eagles at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

Pride's premiership-winning under-18 side will play at 3pm before the under-20 encounter at 5pm and senior game at 7pm.

The Pride senior men are in sixth place.