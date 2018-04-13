Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keema Automotive Group.
Keema Automotive Group.
Business

More than 100 jobs to follow prestigious, new car dealership

Hayden Johnson
by
13th Apr 2018 1:06 PM

WORK on a planned prestigious new-car showroom in Ipswich could begin within months as Keema Automotive Group moves closer to selecting a builder.

Located near McDonald's on Augusta Parkway, the "ultra-modern" car dealership is brainchild of prominent Brisbane car dealer and CEO of Keema Automotive Group, Ted Van Riel.

Mr Van Riel said tenders were being assessed and the dealership would fill a service gap in the city's eastern end.

"It's a fabulous area.

"There's a tremendous population there now in Springfield and Augustine Heights which is not served by a new or used car operation," Mr Van Riel said.

"There's market demand but we're going in there to fill it."

Stage 1 involves two car showrooms, 12 service bays, office space and 114 car parks while a second stage would include an additional showroom, 12 service bays and 46 car spaces.

Mr Van Riel could not confirm what vehicles would be sold at the dealership, with negotiations ongoing.

It is expected more than 100 people will be employed.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the development would "create a new vehicle outlet for the first time across the Springfield region".

"This will be a tremendous boost for Ipswich's eastern suburbs particularly Augustine Heights," he said.

"I expect more high-quality developments like this with Springfield still at only half of its ultimate planned size."  

Related Items

automotive industry car dealership development paul tully
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PACIFIC DAWN 'We don't think it was handled in the best way'

    PACIFIC DAWN 'We don't think it was handled in the best way'

    News An Ipswich couple who were on board the Pacific Dawn when a woman went overboard have revealed the frightening moments that followed.

    Police urge residents: 'Be the pace car around schools'

    Police urge residents: 'Be the pace car around schools'

    News School zones will be back in full swing on Tuesday, April 17

    • 13th Apr 2018 2:08 PM
    Ipswich Festival weekend heats up

    Ipswich Festival weekend heats up

    News Bureau expects northerly winds to remain until Tuesday

    • 13th Apr 2018 2:00 PM
    Why there was a four-month delay in hiring SES controller

    Why there was a four-month delay in hiring SES controller

    Council News In December, the council agreed to pay up to $90,000 for the role

    • 13th Apr 2018 1:35 PM

    Local Partners