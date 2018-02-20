New president brings vast railways experience to role

Recently elected Ipswich Hockey Association president Robert McLeod is happy to help the sport.

Recently elected Ipswich Hockey Association president Robert McLeod is happy to help the sport.

INCOMING Ipswich Hockey Association president Robert McLeod concedes it will be a learning curve stepping into his new role.

However, with 49 years experience in the Railways, Ipswich Hockey's volunteer of the year is ready to tackle what lies ahead.

"It's a role I can get my teeth into because I'm used to this,'' McLeod said.

"I've been a supervisor, leading hand or a boss for about 28-30 years in the railway now.''

Having only made a late decision to run for the important hockey position, McLeod said his first goal at the Raceview headquarters was working with the executive committee.

"I want to sit down and talk to them,'' he said. "I don't like telling people what to do.''

He's looking towards a meeting this week to help McLeod identify his responsibilities and become more comfortable with the procedures.

"It's a whole new opportunity for me,'' he said.

"I'm starting from scratch.''

The easygoing Eastern Heights administrator appreciated the support of previous president Margret Mantell and has worked with other senior people like senior vice-president Pauline Alchin in umpiring roles.

He's looking forward to working with other committee members like Tracey Doyle, Pat Jordan, Aimee McDermott, Paul Mantell and Lesley McLeod.

"I'm happy where we are at,'' the newly elected president said.

"We have a prospect of new grades coming in, like the R2 we hope to expand.

"My thoughts are to make sure what projects are in the pipeline get continued.''

McLeod, 71, played for Norths and Bremer at the former East Ipswich hockey grounds many years ago.

The lower grade left half remembers watching some of Ipswich's best players during that era, including international goalkeepers Arthur Busch and Wayne Greene.

He worked with juniors at club level and coached school students in Gladstone and Silkstone in Ipswich.

McLeod was also previously involved in the Ipswich Ladies association, taking over from highly regarded Shirley Fullelove when hockey was played on the grass fields.

He was a records secretary, learning from one of Ipswich's most successful and popular identities Herb Eleison.

"It's changed a long way since then,'' he said.

"Work got in the way of hockey.''

For nearly five decades, McLeod worked for the Railways in Ipswich, Warwick, Gladstone, Townsville and five Brisbane depots.

After starting as a station porter, he moved into freight, working his way up to a yard foreman at Acacia Ridge. His lengthy stint in the Railways also included working as a guard on the passengers service before retiring in Ipswich in July 2013.

"It's given me experience,'' he said.

Apart from the "very good camaraderie'', McLeod said working in the Railways was satisfying knowing you worked hard and did a good job.

His hockey interest was reactivated 10 years ago watching his grand childen play.

That led to him returning to umpiring and taking on the Ipswich Hockey Umpires Committee president's role for the past four years.

He offers a simple reason for enjoying hockey so much. "It's a very family- orientated sport,'' he said.

"You get the kids there . . . and they make friends there.''

The 2018 hockey season starts on March 16.

Team approach in new role

AT a young age being an asthmatic, NSW born Robert McLeod moved to an area near Harrisville with his family.

His father George worked in the Railways.

Robert attended the Milora and Harrisville primary schools before launching his career at the Redbank workshops.

He's taken on the new hockey association presidency appreciative of what he's predecessors achieved, especially the stability. "The main priority is to complete the two projects we've got going now and then look in the future once they are in place,'' McLeod said.

Ongoing projects include a new toilet block for the grass fields at Raceview and relocating the tech bench on the second artificial field.

McLeod has been married to Ipswich-born wife Janice for 25 years.

Janice joked Robert would need a bed at the Ipswich Hockey grounds, expecting him to spend countless hours in his new role. However, the new president laughed, suggesting he was keen to be part of a progressive Ipswich hockey management committee.

"We're a team and everyone has a role,'' he said.