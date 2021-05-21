New precinct with medical centre, gym, restaurant planned

Springfield City Group has submitted plans to Ipswich City Council to build a commercial and industrial precinct which is planned for 22 separate tenancies and include a medical centre, gym, restaurant, cafe, shops and more.

THE developer behind rapidly growing Greater Springfield has submitted plans to the council to build a commercial and industrial precinct which is planned for 22 separate tenancies including a medical centre, gym, cafe/restaurant, shops and more.

Springfield City Group has lodged a development application to Ipswich City Council, seeking approval to build the development on 4596 m2 of vacant land in Augustine Heights.

The developer wants to nominate the site at 24 Technology Drive for restaurant, warehouse, retail warehouse, service industry, light industry, local shops, commercial premises, professional office, medical centre and indoor recreation uses under the current Area Development Plan.

The ground level of the precinct. It would be known as The Zones.

It is also seeking a permit to develop the site for these uses.

The precinct, which would have road frontages to Gateway Drive, Technology Drive and Success Circuit, would be known as The Zones.

It would be made up of four separate buildings.

“The application seeks to develop 22 separate tenancies on the subject site catering for a mixture of commercial and industrial type uses, plus a small cafe and gymnasium,” the application notes.

Four of the tenancies are planned to operate for warehousing and industrial activity.

Three are planned as showroom type facilities with “flexibility for retail warehousing or small scale local shop type retail” or “commercial medical activities”.

“The remaining tenancies, other than the gym and cafe, are proposed to primarily cater for commercial, office and medical professional type uses however units 10-13 are configured for a hybrid type tenancy which allows for a combination of warehouse/commercial uses and these tenancies occupy both ground and upper levels,” the application notes.



The commercial business spaces would have a gross floor area of 2101 m2, the gym would be 307 m2 and the cafe 59 m2.

It is proposed to include 55 car parking spaces for the development.

“The site represents an ideal location for the development of an integrated commercial, office, warehouse and light industrial precinct, achieving a legible and effective presence to all road frontages and reinforcing the key corner of Technology Drive and Gateway Drive with a small cafe, outdoor eating area and a gymnasium,” the application notes.

“The development is comprised of several separate building structures over one and two storeys that are subsequently separated into specific tenancies proposed to flexibly accommodate a range of compatible uses for commercial, retail, and industrial activities, plus a small restaurant and gymnasium.

“The activity focus at the corner of Gateway Drive and Technology Drive is supported by a small safe and outdoor seating area directly adjacent to the public realm linked to Gateway Drive by a pedestrian access as well as space for bicycle parking.

“Generally, internal pedestrian movement will be suitably achieved by a shared low speed environment in conjunction with the various parking cells.”

