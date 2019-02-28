New practice satisfying strong demand for health services

THE decision to move a medical practice into the former premises of a produce store is bearing fruit for Delta Family Doctors.

Since the clinic opened late last year, the Redbank Plains practice has quickly settled into the community and found a strong demand for its services.

Just last week 117 new patients presented to the premises and things are not expected to slow down any time soon.

General practitioners Dr Payam Araghi and Dr Golnar Mortezaei previously worked at a practice in Browns Plains, having both arrived in the country from Iran nine years ago.

"I feel we are more needed (here),” Dr Araghi said.

"The services are most needed in this particular suburb.”

The large surgery located at Kruger Village is made up of several consulting rooms, three treatment rooms, two procedure rooms and a big space for physiotherapy treatment.

The clinic offers a wide range of health services and Dr Araghi has a special interest in weight management, while Dr Mortezaei has a special interest in cosmetic medicine.

Both doctors are passionate about the field of chronic disease management.

Delta are in negotiations for a dietician, psychologist and physiotherapist to work out of the practice, with a skin doctor already in place.

"The vision is a lot larger than where we are right now,” Dr Araghi said.

"In the future we may have some specialists come on board but that hasn't been decided yet.

"One of things I've noticed is (smoking) is more common here. It is a significant burden on the health and financially. That's one of things I would love to help with.”

Both doctors studied at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

"When we first decided to move to Australia, it was because of the health system that we read about,” Dr Araghi said.

"We found it really interesting to work in, as it would be totally different to the health system we had been working in in our country.

"It was ranked as one of the best health systems in the world at that time. The people here are really nice, it's been a very nice transition.”

Bulk billing is offered for the majority of services.