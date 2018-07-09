Menu
New powers only relate to Ipswich council sacking

Helen Spelitis
by
9th Jul 2018 2:12 PM

IPSWICH council is the only local government that will be dealt with under new powers to be introduced, to allow the council to be dismissed. 

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe today announced new legislation would be rushed through the parliament in August, to dismiss the Ipswich City councillors and install an administrator.

That legislation will only be used to dismiss Ipswich. 

The Local Government Association of Queensland President Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said the Minister's decision was regrettable, but understandable. 

Ipswich will be the third council to be dismissed via State Government intervention in 40 years.

"It is regrettable because the Minister has seen fit to decide the fate of the council when no one who is the subject of charges has had the benefit of their day in court to deal with the claims against them," Mr Jameison said.  

>>EXPLAINED: Why council's Supreme court challenge doesn't matter anymore

"His decision comes at a time when no court hearing has been completed.  

"It is also only the third time a Queensland council has been sacked in 40 years.  

"However, I understand that the circumstances at Ipswich are unique. I also note the Minister will confine this action to deal with the Ipswich City Council matter only.  

"I also extend by sympathies to those democratically elected councillors who will lose their jobs despite having no claims of wrongdoing levelled against them.  

"The LGAQ will ensure it works closely with the appointed administrators at Ipswich to ensure the community's interests continue to be represented."

 

