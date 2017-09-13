New powerful mural on historic Ipswich building

Illustrator Mike Shankster with the mural he painted on the back wall of the Golebys building as part of the Fused Festival.

Illustrator Mike Shankster with the mural he painted on the back wall of the Golebys building as part of the Fused Festival. Rob Williams

IPSWICH is an old and wise city which now has a new mural to reflect those years of experience.

A giant owl has been painted on the side of Golbey's building at the Top of Town. It was commissioned as part of the first ever Ipswich Fuse Festival, a celebration of arts and culture which just finished.

Kate Roberts, owner at Art Time Supplies and Golbey's basement who is on the Fuse committee, said the piece would hopefully bridge the gap between tagging and culturally valuable street art.

"This considers the beautiful brick work on the building and works well with the heritage," Ms Roberts said.

"An owl represents wisdom and wisdom is what you get from being the oldest provincial city in Queensland."

The large scale work was produced by artist Mike Shankster who says it represents the eternal and never ending process of learning.

"Art and design has taught me that nothing comes easily without years hard work. Through this work, I wish to inspire the youth and community of Ipswich with the powerful image of the owl."

Arts and Social Development Committee Chair councillor Charlie Pisasale said the council was supportive of public art and the new mural.

"The council has always been a keen supporter of public art. It brings a positive vibe, brightens up the environment, is often a talking point and, according to latest research, is good for the health of a community," he said.