The new Goodna Post Office on Smiths Rd.
News

New post office opens doors with more facilities still to come

Lachlan Mcivor
8th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
A NEW post office for Goodna has opened its doors and more facilities will be installed at the store in the coming weeks.

The Goodna Post Office began trading at its new location on Smiths Rd on Monday, just 500m from the former site.

An Australia Post spokesperson said the post office will be open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

A parcel collection hatch will operate from 6am-9am every weekday.

LOCAL NEWS: Queensland records one new COVID-19 case

A free parcel locker, which will be open 24/7, will be installed in the next few weeks.

“The new post office has an updated look and feel, designed with both consumers and businesses in mind and will offer a full range of postal services,” the spokesperson said.

“The new site will soon also include a parcel locker, providing even greater delivery choices for the Goodna community.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to the new-look store.”

The new post office has more capacity for parcels and more parking spaces than the previous store and the site was chosen for its proximity to the Goodna train station.

Ipswich Queensland Times

