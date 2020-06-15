New post office nears closer to completion

The Goodna Post Office is expected to be constructed by mid-August.

CONSTRUCTION of a new post office in Goodna is expected to be completed in the next two months.

Australia Post is expecting the Goodna Post Office to be ready by the middle of August and will be open five days a week.

The one-storey building is located on Smiths Rd, close to St Ives Shopping Centre.

An Australia Post spokesman said the post office will offer a full range of postal services and operate 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The parcel hatch will operate from 6am to 9pm.

Ample parking will make it easy for customers to lodge bulk mail.

"Current construction works at the Goodna Post Office will give the store a new look and feel, designed with both consumers and businesses in mind," he said.

"While it is difficult to determine how many jobs this project has created, it has been a combined effort from design teams, architects, engineers and tradespeople, with the majority of work being sourced locally.

"We look forward to completing these works in mid-August, and to welcoming Goodna residents and business owners to their new-look store."