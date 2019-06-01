New post office building proposed

POTENTIAL: A post office building has been proposed for Goodna.

POTENTIAL: A post office building has been proposed for Goodna. Lachlan Mcivor

A NEW post office building has been proposed for Goodna.

A development application was lodged with Ipswich City Council for a one-storey building on a vacant lot of land on Smiths Rd.

The 200m2 building would be broken into three main sections including a post office shop, a storage and sorting room and post box foyer.

A loading bay for postal delivery vans to collect and deliver parcels and letters would be located behind the building.

Plans for the building show it emblazoned with Australia Post branding with the plans lodged by town planning and heritage consultant Marc Joyce on behalf of the owners.

A new post office building has been proposed for Goodna. Lachlan Mcivor

The council has responded to the application this week, requesting further information to "satisfactorily" assess the application.

The council has asked for information on the proposed hours of operation for the proposed development and whether post office mailboxes or similar services will be accessible to the public outside the proposed hours of operation.

More information is also required from council in regards to waste storage and collection, parking and disability access.

The council said based on the floor area of the building, a total of 13 car parking spaces was needed compared to the nine being proposed.

The 759m2 site is located just near the St Ives Shopping Centre.