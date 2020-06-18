Menu
Health

New positive COVID-19 case recorded in region

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Jun 2020 8:23 AM
SOMEONE living in the West Moreton region has tested positive for coronavirus.

Queensland recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 yesterday, with that being a person who had returned from overseas and was in quarantine when a positive test was returned.

They are being treated by Gold Coast Health but they live within the West Moreton region.

That brings the total number of local cases to 39, with 38 of those recovered and the single active case.

Within the Ipswich local government area, 25 of the 29 total cases were acquired overseas.

