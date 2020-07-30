New pop up clinic at Springfield as COVID tracing continues

A DRIVE-THROUGH coronavirus testing clinic has been established in Springfield by West Moreton Health, after a teenager who tested positive to the virus ate at a local restaurant.

The clinic will operate from 9am-4pm today, continuing every day until Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who attended or dined at the Peak Thai restaurant at Orion shopping centre on Sunday 26 July after 6:30pm should self quarantine at home immediately and seek out a test.

The drive-through clinic is in the western carpark of Orion, behind Target.

For safety reasons, parents of children under the age of five will be referred to one of West Moreton’s five other clinics run by West Moreton Health or GPs.

A full list of where you can get tested can be found here.