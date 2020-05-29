Menu
New police recruits to boost safety in Ipswich

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
29th May 2020 10:46 AM
Ipswich will receive a boost to community safety, as new police recruits graduate from the Oxley Police Academy today.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard welcomed the news and said nine First Year Constables would be deployed locally.

“I’m pleased to see our region will benefit from these outstanding new graduates,” she said.

“New recruits are an asset to our local community, as they bring a range of skills and experience to our police.”

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the First Year Constables had completed intensive training to prepare them for their new roles.

“Queensland’s police receive some of the best training in the world,” she said.

“I thank them for taking on this responsibility and I know they will serve Queensland with honour and integrity.”

“The Palaszczuk Government will continue to invest in community safety in Queensland.”

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum said he was pleased to see frontline jobs created in his community.

“These graduates will ensure our excellent police officers in Ipswich are supported on the ground,” he said.

“It’s great to see our local police academy produce such outstanding First Year Constables.”

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said First Year Constables provide a massive boost to community safety.

“Community safety is a priority and I know families in my electorate will be pleased to see more officers on the frontline,” he said.

“I wish these officers the very best as they embark on their new careers.”

