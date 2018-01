TWO new police recruits will be assigned to Ipswich following their graduation from the Oxley Academy.

The first year constables - who have completed 25 weeks of intensive training - will work at Ipswich and Booval stations.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Palaszczuk Government had added more than 300 officers since 2015 and will recruit another 535 new police personnel over the next four years to bring the total Queensland Police Service to more than 12,000 full-time equivalent officers.