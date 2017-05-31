New police deployed to Ipswich streets

POLICE will have more boots on the ground across Queensland next week.

On Thursday 77 new recruits will graduate from the Queensland Police Academy in Brisbane.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard says three of those new recruits will be stationed across Ipswich.

Each new officer has finished 25 weeks of intensive training and has sworn to maintain integrity, professionalism

Ms Howard said the First Year Constables would bring with them a blend of tertiary and other qualifications, and life experiences.

"As well as this a fresh outlook and enthusiasm for a career in community safety, response and crime prevention," Ms Howard said.

"It is great that the Ipswich electorate is very well served by the Queensland Police Service and I welcome the new recruits being appointed here.

"The tragedy that unfolded this week where one of our brave and courageous police officers lost their lives while protecting their community is a reminder of the often dangerous and confronting work our police men and women face each and every day.

"Police perform a vital role in keeping our communities safe and I thank our new recruits for taking on this responsibility."