New police district officer ready to take the lead

A PASSION for community and frontline policing has been the driving force behind the career growth of Ipswich's new District Officer Superintendent Dave Cuskelly.

Supt Cuskelly started his career as a cadet 35 years ago and has climbed the ranks ever since.

He's worked in many police districts across the state and has taken up the District Officer role in Ipswich after holding the same position on the Gold Coast.

"I put my hand up. This was my first choice to come," he said.

"I grew up out in that Woodford, Kilcoy area, Toogooloowah, Esk, which falls into my district, I love that part of the country."

Disaster response, population growth and the region's road death tolls will be some of the top priorities for the new top cop.

Dave Cuskelly is the new police Superintendent in the Ipswich district. Photo: Rob Williams

"My work is to make sure people have what they need to keep the community safe, because that's what it's all about at the end of the day," he said.

"Calls for service are going up and it's my job to ensure the crews are on the road doing what they need to do."

Supt Cuskelly began his career up north and worked between Cairns and Cape York.

He was previously in charge at Brisbane Police Station, one of the biggest stations in the state at the time, before he was promoted to Commissioner.

He was also in charge at Dutton Park before he started as Superintendent on the Gold Coast.

His son has followed in his footsteps and has also begun his career in policing.