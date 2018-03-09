New playmaker buys-in to 'brotherhood'

RECRUIT: Israel Oto impressed on his Brothers debut against Eastern Cobras last weekend.

RECRUIT: Israel Oto impressed on his Brothers debut against Eastern Cobras last weekend. David Nielsen

BROTHERS recruit Israel Oto shined on his debut against Eastern Cobras last weekend.

The new number six linked with the club after leaving former club Southport, and said the decision to move to Brothers was an easy one.

"At Brothers, the people are lovely there," Oto said.

"I knew a couple of the boys already. I liked the brotherhood there, and I think I've fit in really well.

"The coaching staff have helped me better my game, and my teammates have been great.

"And nobody thinks they're hot stuff here, everyone is here to compete and that's what I wanted in a team.

"I want to win, and so does everyone here."

Oto was involved in just about everything against the Cobras, but admitted he is still finding his feet with new halves partner Cameron Picker.

"We have our niggles every now and then, I thought we were still a bit rusty at first, but after the first two tries I thought we found our combination," he said.

"I'm normally a terrible kicker," Oto added modestly, having pinned last Saturday's opponents back regularly with precision placement.

"It just happened to come off the foot really well and I had good chasers going after it."

Returning Brothers coach and former halfback Jason Connors has played a vital role building the new number six's confidence, and it showed against the Cobras.

"(Connors) has helped with my kicking game and my attacking game," Oto said.

"He's helped me be more confident with the ball. I used to hesitate a lot, and he told me to just back myself and go after it.

"It's good to have him as a coach, he's given me a different perspective on how he plays the game."

Brothers will sit out this weekend on the bye, before returning to face West End in round three.