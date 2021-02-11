REVEALED: New playground coming based on community feedback

Designs for the new playground at Childrens Park in Toogoolawah.

Designs for the new playground at Childrens Park in Toogoolawah.

A new playground featuring swings, slides and spinners will be built in Toogoolawah, following extensive community consultation.

The Somerset Regional Council in it's meeting on Wednesday, announced playground builders Willplay will construct a new playground in Childrens Park, Toogoolawah.

The Somerset council flagged Childrens Park for upgrades, due to most play equipment elements no longer complying with the present safety standards for playgrounds.

Designs for the new playground at Childrens Park in Toogoolawah.

A budget between $105,000 and $110,000 was set aside for the project, thanks to grand funding from COVID works for Queensland.

Prior to selecting a builder, the council engaged with local user groups to gain feedback about what equipment they wanted in the park.

In council's minutes, 25 participants responded to the survey, saying they wanted swings, slides, climbing, social, balance, imagination and sensory as well as spinners.

Designs for the new playground at Childrens Park in Toogoolawah.

Key stakeholders including Toogoolawah Playgroup, Country Kids Play & Learn Centre, Toogoolawah State School and C&K Kindy were notified to participate.

Councillors today agreed on the contract for Willplay, and Cr Helen Brieschke was surprised by the amount of people that responded to the survey.

"I think we've actually captured most of their requests," Cr Brieschke said.

Designs for the new playground at Childrens Park in Toogoolawah.

Cr Kylie Isidro said she "road tested" some of the equipment with her own daughters, and they already wanted to go to Toogoolawah.

"This is fabulous," she said.

Willplay's design and construction will cost $109,930.48 - inside the council's budget allocation.