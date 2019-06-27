Menu
LOTS OF FUN: Sienna Tolley, 4, loves playing at the new Redbank Plaza kids zone.
Community

New play area provides fun during the weekly shop

by Ashleigh Howarth
27th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
THREE brightly coloured cubby houses have appeared at a new play area for kids at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

Located next to the upstairs food court, the space allows youngsters to use up some of their extra energy and make new friends during the shopping trip.

Redbank Plaza marketing manager Clare Jenkinson said the cubbies were already proving popular with families.

"When the cubbies came to us they were quite raw, so we jazzed them up and painted them in bright colours and placed them near the food court. Right away we had many children who were there playing, and the nearby seats were full with parents watching,” she said.

"We put the cubbies next to the food court so parents could watch the kids while they have something to eat.”

The centre has also planned some exciting activities to entertain kids of all ages during the school holidays.

"We are involving some of our retailers for our school holiday events. In the first week Donut King will have a doughnut challenge and craft, which is bringing back an old school party game,” Mrs Jenkinson said.

"There will also be hip hop dances. We host them weekly for younger kids, but this time older kids will be able to join in to.

"But the thing we are most excited about is Mission: Impossible, which is an interactive zone where kids can climb a boulder wall, and figure out puzzles.

"It's brand new. We will be the first centre in Queensland to have this. It's opening in Melbourne for the first week of the school holidays and then it is coming to us.”

