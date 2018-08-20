New plan to reduce crime rate, improve safety in Ipswich

PEOPLE on bail on Ipswich will share in close to $1m in funding to help reduce the number of children and young people on remand and make sure young people on bail meet their court-imposed conditions.

The State Government will spend $17m over the next three years to support young people charged, or at risk of being charged with offences. Ipswich, Inala, Richlands and Beenleigh will benefit from $930,000 in the first year.

The additional bail support will provide activities for young people to address the behaviours and lifestyles getting them into trouble, to assist them with meeting bail requirements, and help them comply with the conditions of their bail.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer said funding would help create safer communities by working with a group of place-based organisations to better engage children and young people.

"We want fewer young people offending and fewer in detention, but we also know that young offenders need to be held accountable for their actions," she said.

"This additional support will help young people to meet and comply with bail conditions and help to break the cycle of offending. The new services will commence early in 2019.

Ms Farmer said Bob Atkinson's recent report into youth justice demonstrated many children who offend for the first time would never re-offend, and re-offending could be reduced with effective community-based interventions.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the funding would help improve safety in the Ipswich community. "It is vital that we offer bail support services for youth offenders. Too many children in the Ipswich region are being remanded in custody for want of a safe home or supervision by their families," Ms Howard said.

"The evidence shows that bail support works best when the person participates voluntarily, is engaged immediately along with their families, and is supported with services to meet their needs such as education, housing, substance abuse and mental health."

The new funding supports work already being undertaken in Ipswich, Inala/Richlands and Beenleigh to address youth offending.

The Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women works with agencies, families, schools, police and key community stakeholders to engage young people to address the underlying causes and consequences of their offending.

This allows for targeted responses for each young person and to support families who need assistance with a goal to engage young people with education, training and employment opportunities.