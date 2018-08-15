New plan to help released prisoners find work in Ipswich

RELEASED prisoners could be offered a mentorship opportunity Ipswich City Council's innovation hub, FireStation 101, to help them find work.

The plan forms part of a new focus on jobs for inmates at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre as the State Government works to help convicted criminals into jobs when they are released from jail.

The Grid, which is an initiative of workRestart at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre, was launched this week and will help prisoners work with businesses to receive help with building skills and confidence while helping to create and grow the business.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said he was delighted to see businesses such as Golden Bone Bakery working with prisoners.

"I thank those businesses taking part. It is because of them and their knowledge they are sharing that the prisoners' future looks brighter with a better chance of employment, further reducing their risk of reoffending," he said.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said workRestart was one of the key partners in the Advancing Regional Innovation Program (ARIP).

"Under ARIP, 12 regions each receive $500,000 over three years to develop projects that support the local economy and create jobs," she said.

"Innovation is about changing people's lives and the training provided by workRestart will give prisoners the support and skills they need to transition to employment."

Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin said The Grid specifically connected prisoners with starting entrepreneurs and established businesses.

"Prisoners are provided the opportunity to learn about running a business or how to develop a business plan which they may choose to follow with once released," he said.

"Some prisoners may be offered with a six-month opportunity with FireStation 101, Ipswich City Council's innovation hub, which puts them in contact with mentors and assists them with starting their business.

"This is about working together in partnership to achieve positive outcomes, and I truly believe we are doing that."