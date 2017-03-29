New plan gives voice to Ipswich public transport needs

MORE NEEDED: Karen Sjollema, with mum Fay Cole, says more regular and better targeted public transport services are needed in Ipswich.

THE STATE Government will soon get the message that Ipswich people want better targeted public transport options and more frequent services.

Ipswich City Council will formulate the iGO Public Transport Advocacy and Action Plan in the next year which will detail short, medium and long term policies and actions needed to support and enhance public transport in Ipswich.

The State Government is responsible for public transport, but Ipswich Infrastructure boss Cr Cheryl Bromage said the plan would be used to advocate for more investment by the State in public transport locally.

Public transport advocate Robert Dow told the QT that more frequent rail and bus services were needed in Ipswich.

He said the bus services needed to be better targeted to link up with rail hubs and key shopping centres such as Riverlink.

Karen Sjollema, who lives at Wivenhoe Pocket the other side of Fernvale, agreed with Mr Dow and said more bus services to suburbs in the Somerset and Ipswich were a must.

"For us to come in we have got to drive because the only bus service that goes out there is the workers' bus in the morning and afternoon (route 529), plus school buses, but there's nothing to fill in the gaps” she said.

"We need more frequency because when my children were teenagers there used to be a bus they could catch from Fernvale to Ipswich four or five times a day.

"If we had better services people would probably use it more.

"A lot of kids out our way have to rely on their parents to drive them to activities.”

Ms Sjollema was with her mum Fay Cole, who was in a wheelchair, when she spoke to the QT.

"The other day we got the train into the city and we drove to Redbank and caught the train because it has the lift,” Ms Sjollema said.

"More disability access for people in wheelchairs is another thing they need to look at.”

While Fernvale is in Somerset, the 529 route also services Ipswich suburbs such as Muirlea and Borallon.

Six per cent of trips in Ipswich are made by public transport each day and most of those are by train. But Cr Bromage said the aim of iGO was to increase to increase that to 11% when Ipswich's population hits 435,000.

She said that would equate to 165,000 trips per day being made on the public transport network in Ipswich.

"To achieve that target strong relationships between government authorities and transport operators as well as robust advocacy will be essential, which is what the iGO Public Transport Advocacy and Action Plan will help council achieve,” Cr Bromage said.

"In preparing the plan we want to identify who is using public transport and who is not, what is working and what is not, and importantly how we can encourage more people to use public transport.”

Cr Bromage said council would engage with public transport operators and advocates and utilise wider community consultation to draft the plan.

"We want to hear as many views as possible on public transport in Ipswich,” she said.