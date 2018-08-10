Menu
Corbin McGuire, Harry Brown and Brandon McGuire at the Enchanted Woods park in Springfield.
Corbin McGuire, Harry Brown and Brandon McGuire at the Enchanted Woods park in Springfield. Rob Williams
Business

New places for the kids to explore...

10th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
Mega Playground

PLANS to build a million dollar, three-storey mega-playground at Springfield were approved in June.

Development application material shows plans to build three trampolines, a large webbed climbing apparatus and elevated slides.

The three-storey playground will be built on Ipswich City Council-owned land at 130 Southern Cross Circuit.

Enchanted Woods

SPRINGFIELD Rise's new Enchanted Woods Park opened in June.

The 0.5ha park includes a viking swing, picnic area including picnic shelter, story-telling chair, concrete castle play structure, and is partly fenced.

Lendlease has invested $650,000 in the park which has been designed as an outdoor classroom with imaginative play and they invite nearby schools to bring students to the park for story time, exploration and active play.

Sportsfields

THREE new parks at Springfield Central Sports Complex will be accessible within the next 12 months.

Works, Parks and Sport Committee deputy chairman Cr David Morrison said council was committed to providing quality sporting infrastructure for residents.

"The Springfield Central Sports Complex is due to be ready for winter sports in 2019,” he said.

Cr Morrison said the new complex at Springfield Central was the single biggest expansion of sports facilities in the city's proud sporting history.

Annabelle Park

NEW play equipment in Annabelle Park at Bellbird Park was completed in July.

As well as a slide, the playground has a merry-go-round, swings and climbing areas. There is also a separate, smaller play area with a slide for younger children.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said one of the unique aspects of the playground was that it catered for children of various ages.

"As well, throughout the playground we have included signage and other elements to engage and educate children about native wildlife,” he said.

"There are also barbecue facilities and sheltered seating areas around the playground.”

