New pizza restaurant opening in Ipswich today

PIZZA lovers prepare to salivate; a new pizzeria is opening in Ipswich and there are a few unique spins on this style of home-grown cooking.

Jackie Dubois and David Maddern will open DJs Pizza and Takeaway on Brisbane St at midday today.

It's taken them four months to organise everything from equipment to fine tuning the menu which features a few less common creations including a nacho pizza and the 'Lambalicious'.

For seven years Ipswich born and bred man David worked in the construction industry, forever waiting for a promised promotion that never came.

One day he decided to be his own boss.

"He just turned to me and said, 'want to open a shop?'" Jackie said.

"Straight away I said, sure... why not? It sounds kind of silly now but that's how it happened."

If there's one thing this jovial pair are serious about it is pizza.

They wanted to be sure the product they produced was worth putting their name to, and they've never been more confident than now.

TOP TOPPINGS: Fun loving couple Jackie Dubois and David Maddern are opening a new pizza shop in the Top of Town on Wednesday. Helen Spelitis

Each pizza is crafted from home-made dough and topped with fresh ingredients; actually the toppings are so generous polishing off a whole pizza could be a challenge.

David learnt his pizza making skills helping out a friend at Bribie Island.

There was a plot a foot to have him open a shop there, but that wasn't part of David's grand plan.

"I want to be an Ipswich business owner," David said.

"This is home, it's where I am involved in the community, in sports. I'm proud to be opening a shop here in my home town."

A close up shot of DJs 'meatlovers' pizza, packed with toppings. Helen Spelitis

Almost every month a new business opens in the flourishing 'top of town' precinct.

Just a few doors down from DJs, opposite Llewellyn's car yard, a crude sign on the door reads 'beauty salon, opening soon' showing that before long, DJs will have a new neighbour and the precinct will welcome another business owner.

DJs Pizza and Takeaway will offer a range of pizzas, burgers, hot dogs, rolls plus snacks.