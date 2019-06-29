Menu
We all know someone who could use a good dose of these peculiar pills.
Offbeat

New pill makes farts smell like roses

by Alex Goss
29th Jun 2019 1:45 PM

An inventor claims his pills make your farts smell like roses or chocolate.

They also come in ginger, violet, chocolate, and lily of the valley - and can be given to pets.

Christian Poincheval, 69, said he got the idea while "at a table with friends after a copious meal when we nearly asphyxiated ourselves.

"The gas wasn't great for our table neighbours. Something had to be done about this.

"You can disguise the sound of a fart but not the stench."

He began selling the pills as dietary supplements to locals before expanding his range to "add a touch of humour for any occasion".

Christian advises taking them a week before stinky guffs would be unacceptable. A powder version is available for dogs.

The tablets are made from natural ingredients and sold by French company PilulePet for around $36 for a pack of 60.

The company's website says: "If you are tired of rolling down the car windows then this is for you! Capsules are packaged discreetly to avoid any embarrassment."

Pet owners can simply sprinkle the powder onto their pets' food rather than having to feed them pills.

Sounds like a pretty great idea to us!

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

