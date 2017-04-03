Ipswich Pig 'n' Whistle will be the first with pokies

A new Pig 'n' Whistle venue is set to open in Redbank Plains mid-April.

It will be located on Redbank Plains Rd, and is a part of the new $55 million Town Square Shopping Centre that houses a Coles, ALDI, Target and an expanded Woolworths, amongst 75 other retailers.

The seventh Pig 'n' Whistle will be one of the most expansive yet. Its floor space covers 1,330 square metres, including a large outdoor dining area, bar, restaurant and gaming room.

It will offer a similar British menu that its Brisbane counterparts do, and its décor will complement the menu.

Traditional British pub classics like fish and chips with fresh Atlantic cod, Lincolnshire sausages using Pig 'N' Whistle's signature recipe and the Middlesbrough 'parmo' will feature, and alongside these British pub classics a selection of premium steaks, pizzas and modern Australian fare will be available.

Head chef Apoorv Fogat, who has extensive experience in fast-paced and demanding venues, will work closely with executive chef, Deniz Coskun, and executive sous chef, Nick Baker, to serve dishes only of the highest quality. Brett Gorman, brings a wealth of experience to his role as venue manager, and will head up a team of over 35 staff.

The restaurant will also have its very own Radar Hill smoker and wood fired rotisserie and the bar will stock a wide variety of beers on tap, have an extensive wine selection and offer top shelf liquors.

Furthermore, Pig 'n' Whistle Redbank Plains will be the first with poker machines and will offer regular punters a fresh and revitalized destination. 39 poker machines will be situated at the southern end of the venue in a first-class gaming room and provide an alternative means of entertainment for customers who enjoy gaming opposed to watching sport or listening to live music. The gaming room will be open 10am-4am every day.