The scene of the crash near Bundaberg.
News

New photos: Pilot of crashed plane reveals one thing that saved his life

Mikayla Haupt
4th May 2021 8:13 PM
Engine failure in a light aircraft is enough to strike terror in the hearts of any keen aviator, so how did a man survive a light plane crash in the Bundaberg region with only minor injuries?

The pilot of the Spacewalker R22 that came down near Gin Gin on Tuesday revealed the one thing that saved his life and wants other pilots to take a lesson from him that may just save lives.

Passing on his message through the Queensland Police Service, the man revealed his lifesaving tip.

“If there is one tip that the pilot would like to pass on to fellow pilots it is to undertake emergency training seriously and regularly as it has saved a life today,” a police statement read.

Emergency services rushed to the crash this morning and the man was taken to hospital. His downed, bright red plane came to rest on the side of the road, one wing snapped off entirely.

“Police would like to commend the pilot of the aircraft, (who) after suffering engine trouble has managed to avoid power lines and undertake an emergency landing,” police said.

“The pilot has suffered minor injuries and we would like to wish him a full recovery.”

