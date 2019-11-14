New photos of helicopter crash show extent of damage

A pilot has escaped with minor injures after he made a forced landing in a waterbombing helicopter near Pechey.

A pilot has escaped with minor injures after he made a forced landing in a waterbombing helicopter near Pechey. Supplied

NEW photos have revealed the extent of the damage a helicopter sustained after it crash landed while fighting fires near Pechey.

The pilot of the waterbombing helicopter escaped with minor injuries after the forced landing at 1.50pm Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The crash occurred about 1.50pm on Wednesday. Supplied

Emergency services have provided no further details on the man's injuries or the cause behind the crash.

The ATSB confirmed the helicopter involved was a Bell 214B.

"The ATSB has been notified of a collision with terrain involving a Bell 214B helicopter conducting firefighting operations at Pechey, near Toowoomba, on Wednesday afternoon," an ATSB spokesperson said.

"The ATSB will gather further information into the circumstances of the accident ahead of deciding whether to launch a formal air safety investigation."

Residents at Pechey face an uncertain night as a dangerous fire threatens homes.

An evacuation centre has been opened at Highfields.