New phone tower proposed for Ipswich growth hot spot

A NEW Optus phone tower is planned for one of Ipswich's growth hot spots.

BMM Group has submitted a development application on behalf of the telco, seeking approval to install a mobile phone base station in Ripley.

Optus is hoping to install a new 35m monopole with headframe, six panel antennas, 12 remote radio units, fencing and associated facilities at 214 Fischer Rd.

The proposed site will form part of the Optus network and provide mobile voice and

data services to the rapidly growing suburb.

"The proposed new monopole will also provide the opportunity for multiple carrier

co-locations, thereby negating the requirement for each carrier to build its own

facility and thereby reducing the proliferation of telecommunication structures in

the area," the application notes.

A mobile base station is a facility that provides mobile telephone services to a geographical area.

A mobile phone network is made up of base stations, which operate together to provide service to users moving within the coverage area.

In the application, Optus acknowledges that some people are "genuinely concerned" about the "possible health effects" of electromagnetic energy from mobile phone base stations.

It points to a statement from the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency which states "contrary to some claims, there are no established health effects from the radio waves that the 5G network uses."

"(Optus) is committed to addressing these concerns responsibility," the application notes.

"The primary objective of the proposed telecommunications facility … is to provide improvement and reliability in capacity and connectivity to the Ripley area.

"Optus has identified a significant need for telecommunication services in this region to service the increased demand in the surrounding precincts.

"It is necessary to locate the proposed facility as close as possible to the area of demand and where coverage, particularly inside buildings, can be achieved.

"The proposed facility is well placed to enhance the network performance in the area and will ensure that consistent and reliable voice and data coverage to the locality is

maintained.

"The proposed site will help maintain reliable LTE 4G data coverage to the Ripley area as well as providing the latest 5G technology."

The proposed location of the facility is near the western boundary of the property, which is setback about 65 metres from the Fischer Rd frontage.

"No vegetation removal will be required to gain access to the facility," the application notes.

"A large lot residential allotment is located directly south of the proposal.

"Existing and newly developed residential precincts are located on the western side of Fischer Road.

