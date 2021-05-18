New phone tower planned in Ipswich suburb for major telco

Stilmark Holdings Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to build a new phone tower in North Ipswich.

A NEW phone tower has been proposed for an Ipswich suburb which will be used by a major telco to service its 4G and 5G network.

The 25-metre tall monopole is proposed to be built at 10 Holdsworth Road, right on the back of an existing dwelling.

It will be used by Optus.

The site of the proposed facility.

Stilmark operates as an infrastructure provider or ‘neutral host’ which means it designs, builds and maintains the facilities which are then used by carriers.

“The specific location is against the southern outside edge of the easement running along the rear of the property, placing it between the rear of 16 Holdsworth Road and the Warrego Highway,” the application notes.

“Optus will utilise the proposed facility as part of its 4G and 5G network.

“The subject land is located within the Large Lot Residential Zone and a telecommunications facility is a Code-Assessable form of development pursuant to the Planning Scheme (as it is captured by the definition of ‘Major Utility’).”

Fencing with three metre wide double access gates is proposed to surround the facility

Russell John Forsyth and Martine Bartlett, as owners of the land, signed off on the application.

Stilmark submitted a development application to build another phone tower to be used by Optus in Goodna in March.

