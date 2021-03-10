Menu
Approval is being sought by a telecommunications tower builder to construct a new piece of infrastructure which would be used by Optus.
Council News

New phone tower planned for Ipswich suburb

Lachlan Mcivor
10th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
APPROVAL is being sought by a telecommunications tower builder to construct a new piece of infrastructure in Ipswich which would be used by Optus.

A development application has been submitted by Stilmark Holdings to Ipswich City Council to build a new tower in Goodna.

Little detail is included in the application but it notes the 20-metre tall monopole would be erected at Urban Utilities’ water reservoir site on Bellevue Rd.

The site of the proposed development on Bellevue Rd, Goodna.
The site of the proposed development on Bellevue Rd, Goodna.

“The specific location is to the east of the existing metering shed on the south side of the reservoir,” the application notes.

“Optus will utilise the proposed facility as part of its 4G and 5G network.

“Stilmark is a licenced carrier for the purposes of the Telecommunications Act 1997 (Cth) and operates as an infrastructure provider or ‘neutral host’, whereby new facilities are sited, designed, acquired, built and maintained by Stilmark but utilised by carriers - such as the mobile carriers - as part of their respective networks.”

LOCAL NEWS:Developer’s plan to build 16 units in heart of Ipswich

Fencing as high as 2.4 metres will be erected around the tower.

As owner of the site, the application was signed off by Urban Utilities’ executive leader for environmental and industrial Ian Hall.

“The site is located within the Special Use Zone and a telecommunication facility is a Code-Assessable form of development pursuant to the Planning Scheme (as it is captured by

the definition of ‘Major Utility’),” the application notes.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

development ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

