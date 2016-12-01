35°
New petrol station won't open this month

Helen Spelitis
| 1st Dec 2016 7:00 AM Updated: 7:55 AM
Construction of the West Ipswich Puma Service centre on Brisbane St is nearing completion.
Construction of the West Ipswich Puma Service centre on Brisbane St is nearing completion. David Nielsen

THE new Puma Service Centre being built at West Ipswich has been delayed.

When construction started earlier this year, the centre, which includes a Hungry Jacks and Zarraffa's Coffee shop, was tipped to open before the end of the year.

But as the first day of December upon us, Puma has confirmed drivers will be waiting until January before they can fill up at the new bowsers.

A Puma spokesperson blamed local roadworks for the delay.

There are still three vacant tenancies inside the new precinct although Colliers International agent Andrew Birkett said he has been "in talks with a number of interested national clients".

One of the tenancies, designed with an underground car park, has already been earmarked in the development application as a gym or medical centre.

Mr Birkett said his agency hoped to finalise the new tenant agreements by the new year, in time for the precinct's delayed opening.

