New petrol station opening soon on Warrego Highway

FILL UP: A Mobil petrol station is almost ready to open for business in Plainland. Photo: File

FILL UP: A Mobil petrol station is almost ready to open for business in Plainland. Photo: File

MOTORISTS looking to fill up in Plainland will soon have another petrol station to choose from.

Construction is ahead of schedule for a new Mobil service station, one of the latest additions to the growing Plainland precinct.

Northaime Consulting director Ian Farrar said the project was originally due for completion in September, but was likely to be open for business as soon as late July.

"We have had good weather and a lot of other projects have been put on hold because of COVID-19, which gives the developer a clear run on these things," Mr Farrar said.

"We have to do the finishing touches like the fit-out and we generally take about four weeks."

Hot food will be on the menu but a tenancy attached to the station will ramp up options for hungry drivers, once it is filled.

The petrol station will feature trucking facilities, allowing drivers of heavy vehicles to fill up comfortably.

"There will be a separate diesel canopy on the side so trucks will be able to refill under their own canopy," Mr Farrar said.

"It's going next to where the Plainland McDonalds is so it's going be what we call a bit of a destination point for the region."

The Mobil station is on the corner of the Warrego Highway and Laidley Plainland Rd, across the highway from the Caltex Star Mart.

The additional station means motorists won't have to travel across the overpass and back, when heading west along the Warrego Highway.

Like the Caltex, the new service station will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Brisbane-based developer Pearly Investment Australia developed and will be operating the petrol station.